Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Hershey by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.59.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

