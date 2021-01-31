Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,829 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.58% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 447,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1,877.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 268,564 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 196,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 80,406 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIN opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $60.68.

