Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 33,383 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 286,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

