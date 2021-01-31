Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 35,351 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,351 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 599,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 132,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

