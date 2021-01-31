Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,636 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,456 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $48.72 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

