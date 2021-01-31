Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Up 89.2% in January

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,463,800 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the December 31st total of 2,888,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,951.4 days.
OTCMKTS:JPHLF opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. Japan Post has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $8.51.
