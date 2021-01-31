Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Up 89.2% in January

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,463,800 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the December 31st total of 2,888,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,951.4 days.

OTCMKTS:JPHLF opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. Japan Post has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

