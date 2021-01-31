Jarvis Network Price Down 0.7% This Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $768,309.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0968 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00131859 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00266354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066489 BTC.

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

