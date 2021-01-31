Jetcoin Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $301,919.54 and $905,862.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00901657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.62 or 0.04387598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00030589 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

