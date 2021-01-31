JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce sales of $41.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.08 million to $42.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $149.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.22 million to $150.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $206.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FROG opened at $62.47 on Friday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $57.14 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

