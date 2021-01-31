JLB & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 1.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.27. 661,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $165.95.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

