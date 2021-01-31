JLB & Associates Inc. Has $16.08 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,647 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after acquiring an additional 580,158 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.59. 7,166,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

