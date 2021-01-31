JLB & Associates Inc. Has $20.22 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises approximately 3.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.17% of Graco worth $20,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.94. 1,515,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,764. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $256,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,898. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

