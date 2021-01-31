Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JCI. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. 6,002,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 51.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.