Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average of $150.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.