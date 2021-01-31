Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches Market Cap of $32,335.14

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 9% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $32,335.14 and $4,794.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00067461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.00906842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00052848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.67 or 0.04408055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020772 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00030937 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.