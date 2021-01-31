Joint Ventures Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $27,931.03 and $6,166.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00068110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.73 or 0.00907172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00055944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.14 or 0.04451773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00031062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00020026 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.