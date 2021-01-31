JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 45,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

NYSE JPM opened at $128.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

