JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Sell Rating for Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Diageo alerts:

DGEAF opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. Diageo has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $41.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.