Juggernaut (JGN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 54.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $285,968.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00275621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038983 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.