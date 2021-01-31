Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Achieves $83,451.94

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 52% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $83,451.94 and $138.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 110% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

