JUST Price Reaches $0.0308 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market cap of $69.52 million and approximately $136.96 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00133112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00274426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00038297 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

