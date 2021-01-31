Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.50 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for $7.98 or 0.00023923 BTC on major exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00270330 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038889 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

