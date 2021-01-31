Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and $3.56 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for $8.07 or 0.00023891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00266432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066419 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.