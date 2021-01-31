Kava.io Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Kava.io token can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00006855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $104.59 million and approximately $58.57 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00195171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $799.50 or 0.02456366 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,701,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

