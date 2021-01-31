Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 57.2% in January

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,700 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:KYN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. 511,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,782. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 139,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 148,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,589 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.