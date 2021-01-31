Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $121.10 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00267889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,808,552 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

