Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $68.70 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for $343.51 or 0.01016475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00266432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066419 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

