Keep4r Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for about $11.81 or 0.00035111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $879,356.66 and approximately $109,367.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00067675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00037758 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,481 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

