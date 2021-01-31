KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Tops $409.67 on Major Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $14.92 million and $8.90 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for about $409.67 or 0.01244670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00133993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00271818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067256 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

