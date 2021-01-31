KekCoin (KEK) Price Hits $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $177,590.66 and $91.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded up 327.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00192490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009974 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003142 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About KekCoin

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Kekcoin is a peer-to-peer proof-of-stake cryptocurrency created to serve the Internet community. Segregated witness support makes Kekcoin one of the most advanced PoS cryptocurrencies on the market. Kekcoin aims to be a revolutionary advancement in meme technology and strives to fund projects that align with the will of Kek. Kekcoin wishes to expand the global awareness of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology by funding curation and dissemination of dank original content. The Kekcoin Core team wishes for this to be a community-driven project. This is an open-source project, and community contributions are welcomed at every opportunity! “

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.