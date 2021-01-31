Kemacoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $21,432.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022923 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

