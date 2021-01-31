Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

KDP stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,429 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.