KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,877 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 2,482,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 949,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

