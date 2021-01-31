KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Lowered by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. TD Securities reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,279,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442,614. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.