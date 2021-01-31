KickToken Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $279,694.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.24 or 0.00906442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.39 or 0.04493497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030855 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

