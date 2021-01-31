Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty comprises approximately 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 6.57% of Kilroy Realty worth $434,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 56.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 217,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $56.63 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

