Kin Trading 18.5% Higher This Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Kin has a market cap of $80.10 million and approximately $899,966.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00133336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00268054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067515 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

