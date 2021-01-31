Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 7,038 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. 1,495,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,462. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90.

