Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 870 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 728.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average of $181.81. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 410,951 shares of company stock worth $1,670,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

