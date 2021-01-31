Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 47,377 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AerCap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

AER stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

