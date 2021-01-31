Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $45.94. 1,467,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

