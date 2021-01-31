Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. 3,138,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

