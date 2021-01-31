Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 1,781 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,485,000 after buying an additional 110,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,122,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period.

Shares of A traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $120.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,987. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,675 shares of company stock worth $12,652,864 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

