Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 398 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pool by 57.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 140.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after buying an additional 180,809 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 86.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after buying an additional 147,482 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 1,397.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after buying an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,800,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,806,372.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,567 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $8.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.18. 301,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,602. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

