Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 145,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 409,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,469,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

