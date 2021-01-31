Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $370.76. 506,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,244. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.08 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.57.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

