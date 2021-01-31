Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. 10,855,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,453,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $101.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

