Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Square by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Square by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,383,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.36. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.80, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

