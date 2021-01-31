Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 338 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

COO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.04. The stock had a trading volume of 257,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,105. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $389.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.44 and a 200-day moving average of $334.13.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

