Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 502 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $11.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.45. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.